WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State Shockers are getting ready for their first-ever matchup against East Carolina this Thursday. WSU enters the game with a 13-2 record, while the Pirates are 7-8.

While this looks to be a game that the Shockers should win easily, Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall isn’t looking past an ECU squad that has played better of late.