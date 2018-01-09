Tuesday Night Basketball scores and highlights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a great Tuesday of high school basketball in the Sunflower State. You had overtime rivalry wins, top-five matchups, and a whole bunch more!

In boys’ basketball, Eisenhower knocked off rival Goddard in double overtime 72-71. McPherson also rolled at home 63-32, while the Lady Pups completed the home sweep with a 64-34 win against Augusta. And in City League action, Heights held off a tough Wichita East squad with a 55-48 win at home.

Here are some other scores from around the state:

Andale 60, Rose Hill 50

Andover 69, Arkansas City 57

Andover Central 56, Valley Center 47

Attica 63, Hutchinson Central Christian 54

Basehor-Linwood 62, Lansing 24

Belle Plaine 78, Garden Plain 69

Beloit 52, Chapman 44, 2OT

Berean Academy 58, Sedgwick 45

Bonner Springs 56, Tonganoxie 42

Buhler 43, El Dorado 28

Burlingame 76, Waverly 50

Burlington 58, Osawatomie 53

Burrton 73, Cunningham 28

Caldwell 34, Oxford 29

Cambridge, Neb. 59, Norton 37

Cedar Vale/Dexter 51, Flinthills 42

Chase County 54, Northern Heights 47

Circle 69, Winfield 57

Clay Center 52, Minneapolis 45

Coffeyville 60, Fort Scott 46

Conway Springs 58, Douglass 47

Derby 90, Newton 71

Doniphan West 60, Frankfort 45

Eudora 53, Paola 52

Fairfield 55, Stafford 27

Galena 65, Riverton 44

Goddard-Eisenhower 72, Goddard 71, 2OT

Goessel 47, Canton-Galva 28

Halstead 48, Pratt 31

Hanover 79, Valley Heights 54

Haven 71, Larned 59

Hesston 53, Kingman 44

Highland Park 58, Emporia 51

Hillsboro 81, Hoisington 55

Holcomb 67, Scott City 41

Hugoton 41, Ulysses 35

Humboldt 69, Fredonia 35

Independence 62, Chanute 52

Jayhawk Linn 81, Chetopa 28

Jefferson West 37, Hiawatha 27

Kapaun Mount Carmel 55, Wichita South 49

KC Piper 73, KC Bishop Ward 35

Kiowa County 70, Pawnee Heights 59

Lawrence 67, Olathe East 50

Lawrence Free State 66, Olathe South 33

Lincoln 52, Tescott 35

Linn 64, BV Randolph 48

Macksville 68, La Crosse 40

Maize 60, Hutchinson 45

Maranatha Academy 89, Oskaloosa 21

Marysville 61, Concordia 48

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 62, Pleasant Ridge 39

McPherson 63, Augusta 32

Metro Academy 60, Veritas Christian 54

Moundridge 52, Ell-Saline 46

Mulvane 66, Clearwater 63

Ness City 54, Spearville 39

Northern Valley 91, Oberlin-Decatur 38

Olathe Northwest 43, Leavenworth 41

Olpe 65, Lebo 44

Onaga 40, Washington County 38, OT

Osage City 84, Council Grove 65

Palco 48, Heartland Christian 39

Parsons 50, Girard 40

Phillipsburg 70, Smith Center 60

Pike Valley 59, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 38

Pittsburg 57, Labette County 42

Pittsburg Colgan 80, Wichita Sunrise 48

Pleasanton 55, Northeast-Arma 49

Rock Creek 73, Rossville 55

Royal Valley 63, Atchison County 36

Sabetha 41, Holton 36

Salina Central 73, Maize South 59

Salina Sacred Heart 65, Republic County 39

Salina South 46, Wichita Campus 32

Shawnee Heights 62, Manhattan 57

Silver Lake 64, Wabaunsee 33

SM East 61, SM South 49

SM Northwest 57, SM North 48

Smoky Valley 65, Nickerson 60

South Gray 70, Satanta 33

Southeast 68, Altoona-Midway 33

Southeast Saline 54, Russell 46

Spring Hill 41, DeSoto 35

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 53, Osborne 52

St. Paul 63, Marmaton Valley 57

Sterling 91, Hutchinson Trinity 77

Sylvan-Lucas 65, Natoma 33

Topeka West 65, Topeka Seaman 41

Triplains-Brewster 53, Rawlins County 47

Victoria 52, Stockton 34

Wamego 67, Nemaha Central 65, OT

Washburn Rural 53, Junction City 48

Wetmore 48, Axtell 45

Wichita Collegiate 78, Wellington 58

Wichita East 53, Wichita Heights 36

Wichita Northwest 55, Wichita Southeast 50

Wichita Trinity 60, Medicine Lodge 28

St. John Military Tournament

Smoky Valley 64, Flint Hills Job Corps 63

St. Xavier 49, St. John’s Military 38

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Andale 45, Rose Hill 35

Andover 67, Arkansas City 44

Andover Central 56, Valley Center 47

Attica 46, Hutchinson Central Christian 40

Axtell 52, Wetmore 36

Baldwin 73, Ottawa 28

Beloit 57, Chapman 54

Bonner Springs 42, Tonganoxie 34

Burlingame 59, Waverly 50

Burlington 65, Osawatomie 31

BV North 55, BV Southwest 43

BV Randolph 48, Linn 33

Caldwell 43, Oxford 7

Centralia 46, Clifton-Clyde 27

Circle 64, Winfield 34

Clay Center 70, Minneapolis 32

Colby 59, Goodland 41

Columbus 62, Baxter Springs 52

Council Grove 52, Osage City 33

Cunningham 51, Burrton 28

Derby 51, Newton 23

DeSoto 45, Spring Hill 40

Dighton 40, Wheatland-Grinnell 31

Eudora 34, Paola 33

Fort Scott 48, Coffeyville 37

Frankfort 61, Doniphan West 2

Galena 44, Riverton 21

Gardner-Edgerton 64, Olathe North 35

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 62, Pike Valley 39

Goddard 49, Goddard-Eisenhower 21

Goessel 52, Canton-Galva 22

Greeley County 48, Wallace County 42

Halstead 36, Pratt 30

Hays 62, Great Bend 53

Hays-TMP-Marian 59, Trego 32

Highland Park 58, Emporia 51, OT

Hillsboro 36, Hoisington 24

Holton 42, Sabetha 31

Hugoton 47, Ulysses 43

Humboldt 57, Fredonia 56

Independence 58, Chanute 43

Inman 26, Bennington 17

Jayhawk Linn 32, Chetopa 26

Jefferson North 52, Jackson Heights 41

Jefferson West 74, Hiawatha 11

KC Piper 75, KC Bishop Ward 7

KC Sumner 53, Atchison 24

Kingman 52, Hesston 50

Labette County 63, Pittsburg 33

Lansing 44, Basehor-Linwood 41

Liberal 45, Garden City 21

Little River 48, Centre 31

Louisburg 64, Frontenac 56

Macksville 64, La Crosse 63

Maize 57, Hutchinson 34

Manhattan 55, Shawnee Heights 21

McPherson 64, Augusta 34

Mission Valley 56, Lyndon 40

Moundridge 55, Ell-Saline 23

Nemaha Central 53, Wamego 33

Nickerson 68, Smoky Valley 54

Northern Valley 44, Oberlin-Decatur 42

Norton 42, Cambridge, Neb. 27

Olathe East 57, Lawrence 41

Olathe South 51, Lawrence Free State 49, OT

Olpe 60, Lebo 21

Oskaloosa 49, Maranatha Academy 25

Otis-Bison 48, Kinsley 30

Palco def. Heartland Christian, forfeit

Parsons 50, Girard 40

Pleasant Ridge 45, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 38

Pleasanton 33, Northeast-Arma 25

Pretty Prairie 41, Pratt Skyline 40

Quinter 64, Western Plains-Healy 21

Rawlins County 58, Triplains-Brewster 38

Riverside 48, Troy 18

Rossville 56, Rock Creek 35

Royal Valley 46, Atchison County 44

Rural Vista 42, Elyria Christian 27

Russell 72, Southeast Saline 41

Salina Central 61, Maize South 30

Salina Sacred Heart 43, Republic County 29

Salina South 46, Wichita Campus 32

Scott City 56, Holcomb 32

Sedgwick 41, Berean Academy 31

SM Northwest 47, SM North 31

SM South 39, SM East 37

Smith Center 45, Phillipsburg 43

Solomon 61, Wakefield 42

South Central 74, Bucklin 37

South Gray 65, Satanta 39

Spearville 56, Ness City 30

St. John 52, Ellinwood 24

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 44, Osborne 25

Sterling 61, Hutchinson Trinity 42

Sylvan-Lucas 37, Natoma 13

Tescott 44, Lincoln 39

Thunder Ridge 50, Lakeside 27

Topeka Hayden 49, Topeka 47

Topeka Seaman 51, Topeka West 23

Uniontown 49, Oswego 44

Wabaunsee 61, Silver Lake 35

Washburn Rural 60, Junction City 32

Wellington 53, Wichita Collegiate 32

Wellsville 64, Santa Fe Trail 34

Wichita Bishop Carroll 50, Wichita West 15

Wichita East 53, Wichita Heights 36

Wichita Independent 67, Chaparral 36

Wichita Northwest 55, Wichita Southeast 50

Wichita South 38, Kapaun Mount Carmel 20

Wichita Sunrise 46, Pittsburg Colgan 41

Wichita Trinity 62, Medicine Lodge 38