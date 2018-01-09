Topeka gets first Hispanic mayor

By Published:
Michelle De La Isla

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The city of Topeka has just sworn in its first Hispanic mayor.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 41-year-old Michelle De La Isla was sworn in Monday after winning the November election with 51.3 percent of the votes. She’ll replace Larry Wolgast, who decided not to seek re-election after serving as Topeka’s mayor since April 2013.

De La Isla was born in New York and moved as a child to Puerto Rico with her family. She spoke during her campaign about overcoming circumstances such as homelessness and teen pregnancy, and receiving her degree from Wichita State University.

De La Isla says she asked others at her swearing-in ceremony to join her at the front of the Topeka City Council chambers to show that she can’t work on the community alone.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s