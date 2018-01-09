Topeka gets first Hispanic mayor

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The city of Topeka has just sworn in its first Hispanic mayor.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 41-year-old Michelle De La Isla was sworn in Monday after winning the November election with 51.3 percent of the votes. She’ll replace Larry Wolgast, who decided not to seek re-election after serving as Topeka’s mayor since April 2013.

De La Isla was born in New York and moved as a child to Puerto Rico with her family. She spoke during her campaign about overcoming circumstances such as homelessness and teen pregnancy, and receiving her degree from Wichita State University.

De La Isla says she asked others at her swearing-in ceremony to join her at the front of the Topeka City Council chambers to show that she can’t work on the community alone.