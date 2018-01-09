Residents speak out over deadly officer-involved shooting that originated from swatting call

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It has been a little less than two weeks since that deadly officer-involved shooting in southwest Wichita.

The death of 28-year old Andrew Finch prompted several community members to take their questions and concerns to the Wichita City Council Tuesday morning.

Three of the five people signed up to speak at the meeting stood up at the podium and let their voice be heard.

They were hoping to gain some insight into just exactly what happened the night Finch was shot and killed by a Wichita police officer.

“This is the kind of thing that makes everyone in the city afraid to open their door, if there are police outside,” said Janice Bradley, an activist with the Peace and Social Justice Center.

Others who spoke, expressed anger over the incident.

“Angry that one police officer out of numerous officers at the scene made a bad decision and killed a man, he or her name should be made public, that officer, they should be charged,” said Robin Ulmer, a Wichita resident.

Wichita resident Doug Ballard came to the meeting with a long list of questions.

“In the seven second video, I had trouble understanding the commands, who gave them? Why only seven seconds? Who decides? How many men were dispatched to the address? Who was in charge,” said Ballard.

City council members and the mayor stayed quiet throughout the fifteen minutes worth of public comment.

Afterwards, they said we have to wait on the investigation to run its course.

“When the reports the come out we’ll see what changes do need to be made and we’ll try to get those happening as soon as possible,” said District 1 Councilman Brandon Johnson

It was a sentiment echoed by other council members.

“I think it’d be a good opportunity to take a step back, look at some of our policies and procedures, look at some of the training, because it does seem to, you know, we want to protect officers, a hundred percent, but at the same time, we can’t have incidents like this happened with an innocent citizen,” said District 4 Councilman Jeff Blubaugh.

Meanwhile, residents like Ballard are hoping it will eventually lead to some changes.

“I’m hoping they make some progress, we got cameras now, we got a new police chief, and again, I’m not sure what’s better,” said Ballard.

Ballard says himself and other residents are tentatively planning to attend every city council meeting to continue to voice their concerns.

KSN did reach out to the Wichita Police Department, sending them some of the questions community members asked at the council meeting.

They told us that due to an ongoing investigation, WPD cannot comment further, per policy and law.