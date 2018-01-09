Rep. Steve Alford quits posts after remarks about blacks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas state legislator who suggested at a public forum that blacks are predisposed to abusing drugs has resigned from two committee leadership jobs.

Republican state Rep. Steve Alford of the western Kansas town of Ulysses stepped down Tuesday as chairman of the House Children and Seniors Committee and vice chairman of a legislative task force on child welfare.

Here is his statement:

“Effective immediately, I hereby resign request that the Speaker replace me as chairman of the House Committee on Children and Seniors, and as vice-chairman of the Child Welfare System Task Force, and respectfully request that the Speaker appoint appropriate replacements.”

On Tuesday, Alford apologized for suggesting that blacks have a genetic predisposition to abusing drugs. Alford said hat he was wrong and regrets the remarks he made Saturday during public meeting at a hospital.

At the meeting, Alford argued against legalizing any use of marijuana. He suggested it and other drugs were originally outlawed in part because blacks were “basically users” and “responded worst” to the drugs because of their “character makeup – their genetics and that.”

Alford said in his statement that he opposes legalizing any use of marijuana because doing so opens the door to harder drugs.

Rep. Alford released a statement resigning as chairman of the House Committee on Children and Seniors and as vice-chair of the Child Welfare System Task Force #ksleg — Courtney Ryan (@CourtneyRyanTV) January 9, 2018

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.