Police release photos of purse snatching suspects

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for two men wanted in a purse snatching Monday evening. It happened around 6:45 p.m. in the parking lot of JCPenney at Towne West Square.

A 52-year-old woman told police she was opening the door of her car.

“A suspect vehicle pulled up next to her, and an unknown suspect reached out the passenger window and tried to pull her purse from her shoulder,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

A suspect was able to obtain the woman’s purse.

Police said the two men drove off in a light-colored vehicle. The woman’s husband called the credit card company to cancel her card, and the company tracked the use of the card to a Wichita Valero station.

Late Tuesday afternoon, police released photos of the suspects.

