Nightlife is brewing in downtown Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City has been trying to refocus its downtown area as a nightlife destination. Now, a brewery is in development in an effort to reach that goal.

Officials say they’re been discussing it for a decade.

“I think it’s been in the works for quite a while,” said Rosie Swick, who owns a hair salon downtown, “and I think it’s going to be really nice to bring other people downtown for daytime and nightlife.”

Swick isn’t the only one expecting to see more customers.

Local nonprofit Garden City Arts also hopes the brewery will bring more people downtown and into their gallery.

“I think it will be a really wonderful attribute to draw people in to our community,” said Katy Guthrie, who runs Garden City Arts.

In addition to increased customers, Guthrie hopes this will shake up how people shop downtown.

“I think it will also encourage other businesses to stay open longer to extend their hours so that they are accommodating people who have those nine to five jobs.”

The brewery is to go here in the space where The Bike Rack was. The store last summer following a trend of brick and mortar stores closing, but local retailers choose to see this shift to nightlife as a blessing.

“It’ll bring us some excitement, just walking traffic, another choice in a restaurant,” said Sonya Roth, who owns a nearby store.

She hopes this will reverse the trend of store closing because of online competition.

“I also think having a brewery down here will bring some more stores down here. So downtown is already fun. This is just going to add to it.”

Brewery owner Jorge Guzman says it will take him and his business partner Carlos Mantilla about a year to open their new business.