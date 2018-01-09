NBC’s drama ‘Rise’ gives rise to high school theater grants

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — An upcoming NBC drama about a high school theater program will be a boon to 50 real schools.

The network said Tuesday it’s donating $500,000 in grants to high school theater departments nationwide.

Jason Katims, executive producer of the new series “Rise,” says in a statement the grants will help supports the kind of schools and students whose stories are told in the series.

“Rise,” inspired by a true story, stars Josh Radnor (“How I Met Your Mother”) as a teacher who energizes his school’s theater department and its working-class town. The cast includes Rosie Perez, Auli’i Cravalho (“Moana”) and Damon J. Gillespie.

High schools can submit applications at NBC.com/Rise through Feb. 6, with the winners to be announced in March.

“Rise” debuts March 20 after a March 13 preview.