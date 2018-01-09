Man of Year winners to be at Super Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) How about getting this group together: Hall of Famers Franco Harris, Roger Staubach and LaDainian Tomlinson, plus Peyton Manning and Eli Manning and Larry Fitzgerald?

Players spanning generations who belong to the NFL’s Man of the Year fraternity will be honored during Super Bowl weekend in Minneapolis. Also on hand will be the family of Walter Payton, for whom the NFL’s award is named.

They will take part in special events and programs and, before Super Bowl 52, former winners will be recognized on the field – including the introduction of the 2017 recipient. That winner will receive a $250,000 donation to a charity of his choice, and $250,000 will be donated in his name to expand Character Playbook across the country.

