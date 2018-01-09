Man accused of shooting at officers and leading police on chase booked into jail

Elijah Martinez

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man who police said shot at officers and then led them on a chase is booked into jail.

Elijah Martinez was arrested on numerous charges including attempted capital murder, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and burglary.

On Dec. 27, a person called 911 to report someone stealing from mailboxes.

The caller followed the alleged thief to a business in the 700 block of North Gilda.

When police arrived, they say the suspect opened fire on them, stole a pick-up and led police on a chase.

The chase ended in a parking lot at Maple and Maize.

Martinez was shot in the jaw. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and was released.

No word on when Martinez will make his first court appearance.

