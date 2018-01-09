Gov. Sam Brownback to deliver his final State of the State address

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback will give his final State of the State address at 5 p.m. to a joint session of the legislature.

He is expected to outline a plan on public school funding. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in October that the state’s education funding in inadequate under the state constitution even after lawmakers phased in a $293 million increase over two years to increase it to $4.3 billion a year.

Brownback has said he’ll have a school funding plan without hinting at the details. He plans to outline his full budget recommendations for lawmakers Wednesday.

You can watch the governor’s final state of the state by clicking here.

