City gives green light to adding some taxes for CIDs

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita hopes a little tax can go a long way. Three new Community Improvement Districts (CID) are on the way.

The first is at Delano, where apartments are expected to be built, followed by a district around the Old Spaghetti Warehouse for apartments. The other district will be off 13th & Greenwich where a trendy Chicken N Pickle restaurant could be on the way.

“The tax will go in,” says city council member, James Clendenin, “to allow these bigger projects to move forward.”

Clendenin and the city council voted yes on Tuesday to the tax. The typical CID adds roughly one to 2% tax to the areas through sales taxes. Some of that money collected in a CID, roughly 10% in many cases, goes back to the city.

“Improvements in those area… like the (Naftzger) park, will be something where we don’t have to pay all the bill,” says Clendenin. “You have your normal sales taxes, that continue to go and then you have in some cases up to 2% sales tax that goes back to the development 153 the development generates the sales tax and then it can go back for improvements for the development or public improvements.”

KSN asked a business-owner across the street from one of the new districts about the tax and business developers getting money from the CIDs.

“Our family helped start the Old Town Association. We’ve seen it go from just a little area of downtown where it was not very vital, and it’s turned into a very good space. And it’s turned into a really great project for a lot of people,” says Don Wright with the Old Mill Tasty Shop. “We love that there is all the housing down here and new businesses , between offices and restaurants and shops. We love all that.”

And Wright says competition is always good.

“An area that people think of for food and entertainment? The more is always the better,” says Wright. “That’s our theory. So anytime that you invest downtown or an area or certain area of your town where you are focusing money I think that’s always great.”

The city already has eight current Community Improvement Districts. Those include around the Broadview hotel, Central & Oliver, Douglas & Broadway, K96 & Greenwich, Kellogg & West, Kellogg & Maize, around the Waterwalk Hotel and a special STAR BOND CID around K96 & Greenwich.

Clendenin says the developers asking for a CID have to show an experienced business, and a solid game-plan that keeps businesses in the area. And, he says there is a long vetting process leading up to a business asking for a CID. And, he says, the typical CID helps improve the area, particularly in regards to bringing in jobs.

“And so we can attract some of these special developments here to Wichita for the quality of life for our city,” says Clendenin. “Allowing not only the quality of life but the jobs that are created within the development is really the biggest focus for us.”