City council set to vote on sales tax hike

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The new Wichita City Council will hit the ground running at the first council meeting of the new year.

Council members will look at raising the sales tax in different areas of Wichita.

One area is in the Delano District, where city leaders approved a $52 million project. The project would include building 180 apartments, a 90-room hotel and 5,000 square feet of commercial space. The development will be located right next to the new Advanced Learning Library off Sycamore and McLean.

Staff is proposing a two-percent sales tax to any purchase made in the area for up to 22 years.

According to staff reports, the “Community Improvement District” tax would raise $3 million to reimburse the developer.

Another area that could see a sales tax hike is in downtown Wichita.

Back in December, the council approved a $26 million development project at the historic Spaghetti Works building near INTRUST Bank Arena. The city plans to renovate the building into apartments, plus more than 30,000 square feet of commercial and retail space.

Staff reports shows a proposal of a two-percent sales tax on purchases made in the area for up to 22 years.

According to officials, this would reimburse more than $3 million to developers. The city would receive 10-percent of the sales tax revenue, which is a little more than $300,000. City leaders said this would help fund the maintenance of nearby Naftzger Park and streets.

The city council will hold a public hearing on these items, and then vote on it. The meeting starts at 9 a.m.

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include:

1.5-percent sales tax for up to 15 years at Chicken N Pickle, located at 13th and Greenwich

Design concept of Stryker Multi-Sport Complex

Several people talking about fatal shooting of Andrew Finch and police transparency.

KSN will be at today’s meeting and bring you the latest details.