Canadian police issue warrants for Wichita SWATing suspect

CALGARY, Alta. (KSNW) – Canadian officials in Calgary, Alberta are investigating a case of SWATing by the man charged in Wichita with a SWATing call that police say left Andrew Finch dead. Finch was shot by officers on December 28 after a caller reported to Wichita City Hall and 911 dispatchers a person had been shot at a residence in the 1000 block of W. McCormick. Police say the call was a false report.

The Calgary Sun reports officials there have issued warrants for the arrest of Tyler Barriss, the suspect in the Wichita SWATing incident.

The Sun reports Calgary 911 received a call from a man who claimed he had shot his father and was holding his mother and younger brother hostage. The call led officers to believe the incident occurred at an address in Calgary.

The call to Wichita emergency dispatchers recounted similar circumstances.

When Calgary officers arrived on the scene and were trying to confirm the report, 911 operators received a call form a woman who lived at the address of the call saying she believed she was a victim of a SWATing call.

The Sun report says the woman believed she was targeted because of her online persona.

Calgary Police cyber and forensics investigators identified the suspect as Barriss and named him in warrants that include charges for public mischief – falsely reporting that an offence has been committed; fraud – false information by letter or telecommunication; and mischief.

