Boeing says 2017 aircraft deliveries set a record

Boeing (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Boeing is riding a strong air-travel market and airline profitability to deliver a record number of new planes.

Chicago-based Boeing Co. said Tuesday that it delivered 763 commercial planes last year, up from 748 in 2016 and beating its 2015 record by one. Two-thirds were 737s, an airline standard for short and medium-range flights.

Boeing says it took orders for 912 commercial planes with a sticker value of $134.8 billion, although airlines routinely get discounts.

The orders are pushing Boeing’s backlog to a record of 5,864 planes. Company executives say strong airline profits are helping the carriers buy new planes.

European rival Airbus is scheduled to report 2017 orders and deliveries next week.

Boeing shares were up $5.95, or 1.9 percent, to $316.10 in morning trading.

