Bannon to exit Breitbart News Network after break with Trump

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Steve Bannon
FILE - In this April 9, 2017, file photo, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon steps off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Bannon was with President Donald Trump on his return trip from Florida. Trump won’t say whether he plans to keep Steve Bannon, a onetime top adviser and key campaign strategist, in the White House. “We’ll see what happens with Mr. Bannon,” Trump said at an impromptu news conference on Aug. 15 where he fielded questions about his confidence in his adviser. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is stepping down as chairman of Breitbart News Network after a public break with President Donald Trump.

Breitbart announced Tuesday that Bannon would step down as executive chairman of the conservative news site.

A report on the Breitbart website quotes Bannon saying, “I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform.”

Trump has lashed out at Bannon for comments made in an explosive new book that questions the president’s fitness for office.

Bannon has tried to make amends. He issued a statement Sunday praising the president’s eldest son.

