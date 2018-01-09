ACLU seeks contempt ruling against Kobach

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The American Civil Liberties Union has asked a federal judge to hold Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in contempt of court, alleging that he refused to comply with multiple orders.

A court notice on Tuesday shows U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson will handle the ACLU request. The latest legal skirmish stems from Robinson’s earlier preliminary injunction ordering Kobach to register for all federal elections people who registered to vote at driver’s license offices, regardless of whether they provided documentary proof of citizenship.

The group late Monday filed a motion saying Kobach is refusing to send those voters a certificate of registration which contains information such as the polling location or to correct erroneous information in the election manual.

Kobach’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

