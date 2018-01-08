WPD talks on law enforcement in high-stress situations: “It takes a big toll on officers.”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here in Wichita we continue to check on three recent officer-involved shootings.

The one getting the most attention involved a fake 911 call that resulted in the death of an innocent man, Andrew Finch.

In another case a child was injured by a bullet fragment when an officer tried to shoot a dog. And in the third case, officers fired at a man who they say fired at them during a chase.

Elijah Martinez is now out of the hospital and has been booked into jail.

Those are situations police say officers remember for the rest of their career and lives.

Sergeant Steve Yarberry says most of the department’s Critical Incident Stress Management Team have responded to an officer-involved shooting or other high stress situation, including him.

He says the night Finch was shot the team responded.

Sgt. Yarberry says after a critical response, daily reminders bring officers back to the day.

“These officers will live with an incident for the rest of their life,” said Sgt. Steve Yarberry, Critical Incident Stress Management Team Coordinator.

He says horrific accidents, child deaths, and officer-involved shootings like the latest fatal shooting of Andrew Finch, affect first responders on and off the job.

“Those officers involved in something like that incident it’s going to affect their family, their spouse, their children,” said Yarberry.

It’s why the Critical Incident Stress Management Team, also known as CISM, was started in 1988.

After incidents occur officers on scene are paired with one of the team’s 14 members to talk one on one for emotional support.

“On those kind of calls, we are utilized, this is a team that the chief really believes in,” said Yarberry.

Chief Gordon Ramsay addressed the importance of the team’s work in relation to the fatal shooting last Friday.

“It takes a big toll on officers, and we’re recognizing that more than ever in our field and the need for us to give them the psychological care to ensure that they remain healthy,” said Chief Gordon Ramsay, Wichita Police Department.

Yarberry says they also advise responders to refrain from looking at social media after an event they’re involved in.

“They’re going through tons of emotions, up and down and then to read comments positive or negative, doesn’t help out their situation,” said Yarberry.

He says these incidents affect the entire department and by supporting one another, they will move forward.

Yarberry says after critical incidents, they will also meet with officers’ spouses as well to make sure they’re okay. He adds that the team has grown since it started in 1988 from four members to 14 today.