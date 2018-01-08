Wichita man charged with multiple child sex crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department announced Monday that Damian Hallacy, 38, had been charged with multiple counts of child sex crimes.

According to police, Hallacy was charged Monday after a four-month investigation by the Exploited and Missing Child Unit involving six children ranging in age from eight to 15 years old and incidents dating back to 2011.

Police said Hallacy was arrested Thursday but did not give further information. Officer Charley Davidson said details will be available at a later time.