Wichita educator charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita special education teacher was arrested and charged for child sex crimes.

Tommy T. Rains, 59, is currently on administrative leave from the district and Levy Special Education.

Rains is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery involving a mentally deficient minor. The two crimes allegedly occurred between Aug. 1, 2014 and Apr. 30, 2015 and Oct.1, 2015 and Oct. 7, 2015. A criminal complaint obtained by KSN News states, “that Rains did then and there unlawfully touch the person, who was 16 or more years of age, and did not consent thereto, with the intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of the said Tommy T. Rains.”

A preliminary hearing for Rains is scheduled for Jan. 17. He was released on a $50,000 bond.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.