Snapchat post with guns and threats cause viral uproar

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – A photo with six crossbow’s and a hand gun plagued the internet Sunday night, warning students that attend MHS not to show up to school. This post quickly went viral and caused an uproar for administrators as well as parents, that have students at a school with the acronym MHS. However, there are hundreds of schools that fit that description, including some here in Kansas.

“People think it’s a game, they don’t realize people can get hurt,” said Maize Detective Jeff Piper. “I got a call from an officer last night about the post and we’ve since beefed up security at Maize High School.”

There has been a juvenile arrest made in Virginia, in connection with the Snapchat post but Detective Piper says there is still an unrest for schools. He adds if an arrest wasn’t made, they would have taken security measures to the next level.

“We would have called in additional officers and requested assistance from outside agencies like the Sedgwick county Sheriffs office or even the Wichita police department,” explained Detective Piper. “We would have utilized all the investigative tools at our disposal to do social networking/ investigations to try to find out who the actual person was that posted the threat.”

KSN also made calls to Mulvane and McPherson high school, who also said they were aware of the post and acting accordingly.

“Luckily, an arrest was made,” said Mulvane Highschool principal, Dr. Jay Ensley. “We now have a school resource officer after not having one for some years so we are happy to have that resource here for this scare.”

This hoax has also hit a soft spot for law enforcement that says, the use of resources and the reality that these pranks can turn fatal is something that needs to be addressed.

“I don’t know what the motive is behind the person who posted this; maybe to cause disruption to get kids out of school for a day or it could have been a viable threat towards some school out there somewhere,” explaind detective Piper. “It utilizes resources that could be better served for other things and the tragedy that just recently occurred in Wichita is a prime example of how quickly those hoax’s can go terribly wrong.”

There is no word from authorities on what charges the Virginia teen arrested may face.