Road to the Olympics: Romance forms on the Ice

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (NEXSTAR) — When Madison Chock and Evan Bates step on the ice, their routine is always intimate.

The pair has developed chemistry on the ice after years of ice dancing together, but that’s not what makes their dances so intimate. Chock and Bates are also a couple when they step off the ice, which they say makes their performances that much better.

“I think now more than every we just absolutely love what we do, because we love each other,” Chock said. “We’re able to share our love for each other and our passion for skating.”

Their relationship off the ice helps them project their connection to judges and audience members on the ice, making their routines well-received.

“I think it absolutely makes things better, our emotional connection is deeper than ever,” Chock said.

Another thing they share is a common goal: winning a medal in the Olympics. Chock and Bates competed together in the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, but failed to medal. Since then, they won silver and bronze medals on an international stage, as well as a United States championship en route to qualifying for the 2018 games in PyeongChang.

They will skate to John Lennon’s “Imagine,” while imagining having an Olympic medal draped around their necks.

“I think the visualization is really important for athletes, allowing yourself to dream is important,” said Chock. “The more you visualize your success, the more likely it is to happen in real life.”