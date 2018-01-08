Recent officer-involved shootings expected to draw crowds to city council meeting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Wichita police are investigating two other recent officer-involved shootings, one involving a young girl and a dog and another involving an innocent man who was the victim of a swatting call.

These shootings are expected to be a major topic of conversation at tomorrow’s city council meeting.

Monday, new council members Cindy Claycomb and Brandon Johnson only swore in on Monday.

“We have got a lot of work to do and great things that can be accomplished but that is only going to be accomplished by working together,” says District 1 Councilmember Brandon Johnson.

Claycomb adds, “I love Wichita and am excited about spending the next four years serving this great city”

Both Johnson and Claycomb say they are prepared for a tough day one tomorrow

Katherine Kamden is planning on attending the meeting.

“We are hoping to get people to come out here to the city council meeting to confront the city and police chief and Wichita Police Department about the recent police shootings that have happened in Wichita and the unnecessary killing of Andrew Finch.”

Kamden says she expects several people she knows to be at the council meeting as well.

Some who she says are apart of a group on Facebook planning to disrupt the council meeting after Finch was shot and killed by police following a prank call more than a week ago.

Both Johnson and Claycomb tell me they are ready for whatever tomorrow brings because this is what they say they were voted in to do.

“We will be listening and hopefully we can do something about it and put some of those feelings into action and get some things accomplished,” says Johnson.

“I can’t make decisions for the good of my district and my city if I don’t understand what citizens are feeling about things.”