Push emerges for body camera legislation in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Pressure is growing for lawmakers to step in and make some rules about body camera footage because departments are releasing it so inconsistently.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Democratic Rep. John Alcala, of Topeka, said body camera access is a topic that “we do need look at it so it’s more accessible.”

Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay is among the advocates of legislation. Department spokesman Charley Davidson said Ramsay wants “statewide consistency.” Last month, the department waited only hours before releasing video of a deadly shooting that happened after a hoax call. In Topeka, police waited 11 weeks to release footage of a deadly shooting.

But the representative for several Kansas law enforcement associations says the “current statutes adequately balance the interests of justice of all parties and the public interest.”

