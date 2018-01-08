Officer wounded in Manhattan released from hospital

Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say an officer who was shot by a suspect in Manhattan has been released from a hospital.

The Riley County Police Department said in a news release Monday that Sgt. Pat Tiede is recovering at home. He was wounded around 12:30 p.m. Friday while responding to a report of a domestic situation.

Tiede is an 18-year veteran of the department. Police said in an earlier release that Tiede was one of the first officers to respond to the call. After the shooting, a man barricaded himself inside a home. He surrendered without resistance after about two hours. A woman was able to escape the home.

