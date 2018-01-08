Officer wounded in Manhattan released from hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say an officer who was shot by a suspect in Manhattan has been released from a hospital.

The Riley County Police Department said in a news release Monday that Sgt. Pat Tiede is recovering at home. He was wounded around 12:30 p.m. Friday while responding to a report of a domestic situation.

Tiede is an 18-year veteran of the department. Police said in an earlier release that Tiede was one of the first officers to respond to the call. After the shooting, a man barricaded himself inside a home. He surrendered without resistance after about two hours. A woman was able to escape the home.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.