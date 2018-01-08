Multiple accidents reported due to scattered slick spots

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple accidents were reported this morning in Wichita. One accident happened around 7:30 on westbound Kellogg at Edgemoor. The accident involves multiple vehicles in the right lane. No word on if it was caused by slick roads.

Another two vehicle accident was reported at eastbound Kellogg at Sycamore around 8 a.m.

Overnight, the National Weather Service said frost and refreezing led to scattered slicks spots on roadways around the Wichita area. Officials urge you to be careful and slow down as numerous accident have been reported.

For the latest road information around Wichita, click here. 

