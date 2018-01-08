Mike Pelfrey joins Newman baseball coaching staff

WICHITA, Kan. — It won’t be hard for the newest addition to the Newman baseball coaching staff to explain to the Jets exactly what it takes to be a professional baseball player.

After all, that’s exactly what Mike Pelfrey has been for the past 13 years, including a combined 12 seasons with four different Major League Baseball franchises. The Wichita native and former Wichita State player joined the Jets as a volunteer assistant, Newman head coach Zane Ehling announced Monday.

“I’m incredibly excited to have Mike here to help us this spring,” Ehling said of Pelfrey, who will work with the team’s pitching staff, and assist with recruiting and day-to-day operations of the team while working to finish his degree at Wichita State.

“He will be valuable not only just because of his knowledge of pitching, but because of his playing experience. We’re very lucky to be able to have our players work with a guy who has his insight.”

Pelfrey appeared in 275 MLB games as a pitcher, suiting up for seven seasons with the New York Mets, three with the Minnesota Twins, and one each with the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox.

Over a four-year stretch in New York from 2008 through 2011, he started at least 31 games each season, totaling 45 wins, 435 strikeouts and just 263 walks in 782 2/3 innings.

“I have been blessed to be able to play 12 years in the big leagues,” Pelfrey said. “I look forward to being able to give back and share the knowledge that I learned along the way. I’m thankful for the opportunity that Newman has given me to jump into coaching, and I’m looking forward to joining the Jets.”

A graduate of Heights High School in Wichita, Pelfrey played three seasons at Wichita State before being selected ninth overall in the 2005 amateur draft.