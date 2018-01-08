Man struck, injured on I-70 while fleeing from authorities

CHAPMAN, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a man has been struck and injured by a tractor-trailer as he tried to get away from law enforcement on Interstate 70 in Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the man was in custody on both knees in a ditch Sunday when he stood up and began running. The Hays Post reports he was struck west of the Chapman exit in Dickinson County as the rig’s driver was moving to the inside and slowing for emergency vehicles.

The suspect was transported to the hospital in Salina. No details were released about the man’s arrest or condition.

