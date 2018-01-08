I-235 and Kellogg back open

By Published: Updated:
Kellogg and I-235 construction (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kellogg and I-235 interchange is open this morning after weekend construction. Crews shut down the lanes Friday evening and had the area reopened ahead of schedule Sunday night.

Crews installed eight steel bridge beams for the northbound I-235 ramp bridge to westbound Kellogg.

Additional closures will be needed during the weekends of January 19th and February 2nd.

The overall $103 million project is expected to be completed during the Summer of 2019.

