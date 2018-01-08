Friends speak about Hutchinson man killed in Arizona: “He was a really genuine and loyal friend”

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The FBI is now investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a well-known Hutchinson entrepreneur dead.

Officials say 51-year old Tyler Miller was near Sedona, Arizona, on his way to a spiritual retreat when he was shot and killed by a U.S. Forest Service Officer.

The FBI says Miller wasn’t armed.

Leah LaGreca has worked with Miller at team employment in Hutchinson for the past seven years.

“I spoke to him Thursday afternoon, business related, but he let me know, as he always does, that he’d be gone for the next few days and I said good luck,” said LaGreca.

LaGreca says she got a call the next day.

“I received a phone late Friday evening, like 10 o’clock,” said LaGreca.

She says it was that phone call that still has her in shock.

“It’s not true, it’s not true, there is no way, not Ty,” said LaGreca.

Matt Bretz, the Miller’s family attorney says the big question right now is what happened when Miller got out of his car after the accident, that led to him being shot and killed.

“The family is in such a state of shock, it is impossible to imagine what they are going through,” said Bretz.

For both Bretz and LaGreca, the news of Miller’s death hasn’t been easy.

Both have been friends of Miller’s for the past 15 years.

“He’s an entrepreneur in the community, owns several businesses, he and his wife own several businesses, just really an important, integral part of the community,” said Bretz.

Miller was the owner of TNT Bonding and Team Employment in Hutchinson.

As for LaGreca, she described the kind of person she thought Miller was.

“Ty was the best kind of person, he was a really genuine and loyal friend, he was one of most compassionate people I’ve ever met,” said LaGreca.

Bretz says the FBI has told him they are doing a full investigation right now.

He says they anticipate turning this case over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office at a later date to determine if there will be any criminal charges.