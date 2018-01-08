Fire at southwest Kansas cotton gin now under control

By Published:
Firefighters battle a cotton fire at a cotton gin in Stevens County, Kan. (Photo: KSN/Santiago Kahn)

STEVENS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Firefighters in Stevens County are still working to extinguish a fire at a cotton gin near the town of Moscow. That’s abut 60 miles south of Garden City.

“It was pretty extensive,” said Rodney Kelling, the Stevens County Emergency Services coordinator. “We were dealing with 40, 45 mile-an-hour winds. It was pushing embers and hot spots real fast.”

Within three minutes, the fire grew so large it required mutual aid from seven Kansas counties and a county in Oklahoma to fight the blaze.

“None of the building, none of the equipment got damaged or anything,” said Jerry Stuckey with the Northwest Cotton Growers Co-Op. The fire department was able to keep water and everything, so we had no damage to any of our equipment.”

What did burn, however, was the equivalent of about 4,000 bales of cotton.

“It is a lot, but it could have been worse if we didn’t have the volunteer fire department, all the surrounding communities come together to help save our gin,” said Mindy Gillespie of the Northwest Cotton Growers Co-Op. “It could have been a lot worse than it was, so we’re grateful for the community that we live in that support us.”

That support included food for the fire crews and the cotton gin employees.  The Pizza Hut in Hugoton provided 17 pizzas.

“Oh, I love it,” aid Kathy Auwarter with the Hugoton Pizza Hut. “Any time anything goes on in the community where something like that happens, we’re right there to make sure we lend a hand any way we can.”

However, the region in western Kansas is still at risk for more fires like the one at the Moscow cotton gin.

“We’ve had plenty of rain this past year, so all of the vegetation is grown up really high right now so it wouldn’t take much to get a real good fire going,” Kelling said.

Crews say they have the fire fully contained and hope to have it extinguished by Tuesday.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s