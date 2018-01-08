Elliott’s Answer: Wichita State or Kansas in NCAA Tournament?

Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In this week’s Elliott’s Answer, Aaron Rowhuff of Wichita asked who will go farther in the NCAA Tournament this year, Wichita State or Kansas. Elliott responded by saying he thinks the Shockers are better suited to make a deep NCAA Tournament run, but added that if the Jayhawks’ Billy Preston and Silvio De Sousa become eligible, that could change Kansas’ postseason outlook.

If you’d like a chance to be on TV, record a 10 second video and send it to sports@ksn.com, Elliott’s Facebook page, or his Twitter page. Elliott will choose one submission and give his response each Monday on KSN News at 10!

