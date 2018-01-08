City council members set to be sworn in tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita is set to swear in three council members tonight — Brandon Johnson, Cindy Claycomb and James Clendenin.

KSN’s Amanda Aguilar spoke to the council members, who said they’re excited for the opportunity to serve the Wichita community.

There will be two new faces on the city council.

Johnson came out with 65-percent of the vote during last November’s election. He will replace council member Lavonta Williams, representing District 1.

According to Johnson, he’d like to continue finding new ways to reach out to the public — whether that’s through town halls, community breakfast events or District Advisory Board meetings.

Claycomb received 86-percent of the vote on election night, replacing Janet Miller in District 6.

She said she’d like to continue focusing on the city’s financial stability and infrastructure maintenance.

Both council members elect hope to bring more jobs to Wichita while they’re in office.

“Making sure they’re accessible so that folks can bike or walk to work,” said Johnson. “So that means making sure those are available in different districts and different neighborhoods.”

Claycomb wrote in an email to KSN, “This includes supporting programs to keep and attract large businesses, improving the ease of doing business for small businesses, and supporting the efforts of regional entrepreneurs.”

One more person is set to be sworn in tonight — current councilman James Clendenin, representing District 3.

Clendenin won 70-percent of the vote, helping him serve a second term on city council.

According to Clendenin, it will be different this time around because he knows what it takes to do the job and what are the community’s needs.

The councilman said he wants to continue to bring street finding to Southeast Wichita. One issue he’d like to tackle while in office includes finding ways to put more police officers out on the streets to make Wichita safe.

Clendenin said he recognizes there will be different opinions on upcoming issues within the city. However, he said current and new council members already have respect for one another, which can help the city thrive.

“I’m hoping that as we tackle some tough issues in the city of Wichita that those things that might divide us as a community, we can actually let those things bring us closer together,” Clendenin said.

Other city council members are also ready to work with the new faces.

In a statement, council member Jeff Blubaugh said, “I hate to see council members Williams and Milller go. However, I am looking forward to serving with my new colleagues, council members elects Claycomb and Johnson. They both have great skill sets and I think they will do a great job representing both the City as well as their Districts”

The city council swearing-in ceremony begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The public is invited to attend.