Streep, other celebs to bring activists as Golden Globe guests

By Published:
Meryl Streep
FILE - This Oct. 7, 2015 file photo shows Meryl Streep at the premiere of the film "Suffragette," at the London film festival in London. Streep told the audience at the 27th annual International Press Awards in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, that has she experienced violence twice in her life, and the experiences changed her "on a cellular level." (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Meryl Streep, Michelle Williams, Emma Watson and Amy Poehler are just a few of the actresses who are planning to bring gender and racial justice activists as their guests to the Golden Globe Awards Sunday evening.

Streep will attend with Ai-jen Poo, the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, Williams with Tarana Burke, the founder of the “me too” movement and Watson will bring Marai Larasi, the executive director of Imkaan, a Black-feminist organization.

In a statement Sunday, the advocates say they were inspired by the Time’s Up initiative. They say the goal in attending the awards will be to shift focus away from the perpetrators and back on survivors and creating lasting change.

Many attending the Golden Globes will also be wearing black to protest sexual harassment.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s