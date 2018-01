WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Maple Hill teen has died after a single-vehicle crash in Wabaunsee County early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 1:00 a.m. about 1.5 miles north of Alma.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Andrew Sopoci, 18, of Maple Hill, was driving northbound on K-99 when he drifted off of the road toward the left. The crash report says Sopoci overcorrected and hit a utility pole.