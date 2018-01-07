House heavily damaged by fire

By Published:
A home in Wichita was heavily damaged after a fire on Sunday. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crews battled a house fire in the area of 13th and Lorraine Sunday afternoon.

The was first reported around 3:00 p.m.

When fire crews arrived there was smoke and flames visible, but it did not take long for crews to get the fire out.

No one was home at the time of the fire, which did a lot of damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

