Family attorney on Hutchinson entrepreneur’s death: ‘it’s unimaginable’

Tyler Miller is pictured with his wife and sons. (Photo courtesy Bretz Young Injury Law)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hutchinson family is reeling with shock and grief over the unexpected shooting death of their father and husband, according to the family attorney.

On Friday, 51-year-old Hutchinson entrepreneur Tyler Miller was headed to a spiritual retreat in Arizona when he lost control of his vehicle on a curvy mountain road near Cococino National Forest, according to family attorney and friend Matthew Bretz. Bretz said Miller hit a rock on the side of the road.

It is unclear the events that happened after that, but the FBI confirms that Miller was shot by a forest services officer. He later died. Additionally, the FBI confirms that Miller was unarmed.

“It’s unimaginable,” Bretz said Sunday of the family’s grief and questions over the loss of Miller.

Miller owned several businesses in Hutchinson, including TnT Bonding and Team Employment. His wife of 28 years, Darcy Miller, owns Darcy Miller Photography.

“He was the picture of an entrepreneur,” Bretz said.

Miller and wife Darcy were high-school sweethearts, Bretz said. The two have four sons.

Bretz said he anticipates turning this over to the US Attorneys Office to determine which criminal charges will be filed.

Many have left well wishes for the Miller family on the Bretz and Young – Injury Lawyers facebook page, which is handling media contact right now.

“His smile was what most people talk about when they talked about Ty,” Bretz said.

