Deputies searching for suspect in stabbing, 1 injured

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy Greenwood County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a stabbing left a man injured.

The office says it happened sometime in the early hours of Saturday, in the town of Madison. Madison is about 30 minutes south of Emporia.

Deputies tell us they found a victim, who was taken to the hospital with stab wounds. Through their investigation, they found the victim was stabbed by Harvey Burris.

While authorities were investigating, they say another person of interest drove up to the scene. That driver was arrested in connection to the stabbing. The passenger in the vehicle was arrested on drug charges.

Greenwood County officials are still searching for Burris. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s