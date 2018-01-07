Deputies searching for suspect in stabbing, 1 injured

MADISON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a stabbing left a man injured.

The office says it happened sometime in the early hours of Saturday, in the town of Madison. Madison is about 30 minutes south of Emporia.

Deputies tell us they found a victim, who was taken to the hospital with stab wounds. Through their investigation, they found the victim was stabbed by Harvey Burris.

While authorities were investigating, they say another person of interest drove up to the scene. That driver was arrested in connection to the stabbing. The passenger in the vehicle was arrested on drug charges.

Greenwood County officials are still searching for Burris. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.