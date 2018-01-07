Cotton bales burning in southwest Kansas

Cotton bales in southwest caught fire Sunday. (Photo courtesy Karessa Nordyke)

HUGOTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hugoton Police Department are advising drivers and residents to avoid portions of highway 56 due to a cotton bale fire.

According to the Hugoton Police Department, numerous cotton bales at the Northwest Cotton Gin caught on fire. Due to the north winds pushing to the south, authorities are advising to avoid highway 56 toward Moscow due because of zero visibility.

The Hugoton Police Department said the fire is contained at this time, however with the current weather, the fire is expected to continue through the night.

