Colorado prosecutors weighed charges against deputy killer

This undated photo released by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office shows Matthew Riehl. The 37-year-old man was shot to death Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, after shooting at the deputies, killing one. Authorities in suburban Denver are investigating what led Riehl to fire more than 100 rounds in his apartment on sheriff's deputies. (Douglas County Sheriff via AP)

DENVER (AP) – Weeks before a man killed a Colorado sheriff’s deputy and wounded four other officers, prosecutors considered but declined to file criminal charges against him over angry emails he sent.

Matthew Riehl ambushed police who responded to a 911 call he made from his apartment at a Denver suburb on Dec. 31.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zackari Parrish was killed before the 37-year-old Riehl was killed by police.

Riehl began sending angry emails after he was issued a traffic citation on Nov. 10. Riehl sent more than a dozen emails to the officer who ticketed him and the municipal court.

KMGH-TV reports that public records it obtained showed police and prosecutors considering charges against Riehl.

But on Dec. 14, prosecutors determined Riehl’s rants against public officials weren’t criminal.

