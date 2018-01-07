Buck shot, dumped in wildlife area in Kansas

OSBORN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism game wardens are searching for a person of interest after a dead buck was discovered in the Glen Elder Wildlife area.

According to the Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism department, the buck was shot and left in the wildlife area one mile west of the Mitchell/Osborne county line on US-24.

Game wardens are looking for a dark-colored extended cab truck in relation to the incident.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact Operation Game Thief at 1-877-426-3843 or the Osborne County Game Warden at 785-243-0553.

