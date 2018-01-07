Buck shot, dumped in wildlife area in Kansas

By Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism - Game Wardens)

OSBORN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism game wardens are searching for a person of interest after a dead buck was discovered in the Glen Elder Wildlife area.

According to the Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism department, the buck was shot and left in the wildlife area one mile west of the Mitchell/Osborne county line on US-24.

Game wardens are looking for a dark-colored extended cab truck in relation to the incident.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact Operation Game Thief at 1-877-426-3843 or the Osborne County Game Warden at 785-243-0553.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s