Black dresses dominate Golden Globes red carpet

The highly anticipated wear-black protest at the Golden Globes took off Sunday as soon as the red carpet opened, including A-listers Meryl Streep in a deep V-cut gown and Michelle Williams in an embellished off-the-shoulder look with “Me Too” founder Tarana Burke at her side.

Streep, accompanied by domestic violence advocate Ai-jen Poo, said she chose black to stand in solidarity with others trying to right the power imbalance that leads to sexual abuse.

“We want to fix that and we feel sort of emboldened in this particular moment to stand together in a thick black line,” Streep told the black-clad Ryan Seacrest on the carpet in Beverly Hills, California.

What would Katharine Graham think of all the black?

“I think she’d be over the moon,” said Street, who portrays Graham in “The Post.”

Turning the Globes dark on the fashion front had been anticipated for days after a call for massive reform following the downfall of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and numerous others accused of sexual misconduct in Hollywood, media, fashion, tech, publishing and other industries. The new initiative Time’s Up, backed by more than 300 women in Hollywood, doled out pins intended in part for those who might already have locked in more colorful looks.

Though the red carpet was dominated by black, actors made it their own: Allison Williams provided a pop of orange and silver on the bodice of her black Armani Prive column gown. Singer Kelly Clarkson sported gold at the neck and on one sleeve of her black Christian Siriano dress.

“We’re here because of Tarana,” Williams told E! “Because Tarana started a movement and she planted the seed years ago.” Burke added: “It’s deeply humbling.”

Jessica Biel kept the fairytale alive in a princessy strapless Dior with dainty sheer embellishment. Eva Longoria and Reese Witherspoon power coupled in strong black looks with clean lines — the pregnant Longoria’s tuxedo inspired.

Shailene Woodley donned a silk beaded turtleneck and black tulle evening skirt from Ralph Lauren Collection. Diane Kruger chose a Prada black-dotted tulle gown with a cascading shawl train, edges rimmed in fun metal beading.

Claire Foy of the Netflix series “The Crown” went with a black pantsuit and Tracee Ellis Ross accessorized her black jersey halter dress by Marc Jacobs with a matching headscarf. Catherine Zeta-Jones wore a couture, sheer lace Zuhair Murad A-line gown. Margot Robbie, star of “I, Tonya,” wore a custom Gucci black satin V-neck gown with crystal bow and three-dimensional floral embroideries.

Susan Kelechi Watson, of “This Is Us,” earned some social media attention for a low-cut trouser combo from Monsoori. It sparkled in the night’s top color.

One of the bite-sized stars of “Stranger Things,” Sadie Sink, joined the black protest, paired with Chopard jewels.

And the men? Well, Chris Sullivan wore the traditional black tuxedo and showed off black nail polish.

Not everybody supported the protest. Rose McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of rape, has loudly and persistently called the effort an empty gesture.

Daniel Kaluuya, star of “Get Out,” supported in a black tux from Gucci with a Time’s Up pin on his lapel. He said he feels privileged to stand by the women fighting against the unnecessary evils that are happening in the industry.

Alison Brie, nominated for her Netflix wrestling show “Glow,” wore a long, dramatic strapless top with a sweetheart neckline and pants underneath. She thinks change will come when more women are in power at the top and a lot more listening needs to happen across all industries.

Connie Britton wore a black sweater with the words “poverty is sexist” embroidered on it.

Alfred Molina was among those men who paired their traditional tuxedos with black shirts rather than the typical white ones. So did David Harbour of “Stranger Things,” Nick Jonas and Bob Odenkirk.

“It’s out of solidarity in a way,” Molina told The Associated Press. “I can tell you it’s a very small gesture. Me wearing black isn’t going to change anything, but from small gestures come big ones. I think it’s important to let women know that you listen to them and believe them.”

Kendall Jenner had the social media choir puzzled as to why she was there. She won biggest dress in a huge high-low gown with a long train, nearly swallowing her up. Viola Davis showed off her natural hair in a body-hugging, black velvet custom Brandon Maxwell dress with a sweetheart neckline.

While the sea of black was unprecedented, the color is not a red carpet newbie during awards season.

Emma Stone, among those in black Sunday, wore the color to the 2015 Golden Globes, a stunning trouser look with a studded silver top and a black back bow and train. Nicole Kidman has worn the color to the Globes several times, including a lace column gown with a high slit and a little black choker in 2002, offering a rock vibe from Yves Saint Laurent.

Halle Berry, a presenter Sunday, wore a bustier look with an elegant sheer affect below the waist in 2011.

AP entertainment writers Lindsey Bahr, Ryan Pearson, Sandy Cohen and Andrew Dalton in Beverly Hills contributed to this story.

