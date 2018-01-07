Bartenders in Wisconsin trained to save someone overdosing on opioids

MILWAUKEE (CNN/WISN) – Bartenders in Wisconsin are now learning how to save someone from overdosing on opioids.

The AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin hosted a class teaching bar staff to identify an opioid overdose, and how to administer naloxone to keep someone alive.

The goal of the class is for bartenders to be able to identify an overdose and step in to help until EMS can arrive.

Each of the participating bars will keep naloxone on hand in case of an overdose.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.