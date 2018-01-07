Bartenders in Wisconsin trained to save someone overdosing on opioids

Hydrocodone
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows hydrocodone-acetaminophen pills, also known as Vicodin, arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. On Thursday, July 13, 2017, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released a report saying the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should review the safety and effectiveness of all opioid painkillers. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

MILWAUKEE (CNN/WISN) – Bartenders in Wisconsin are now learning how to save someone from overdosing on opioids.

The AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin hosted a class teaching bar staff to identify an opioid overdose, and how to administer naloxone to keep someone alive.

The goal of the class is for bartenders to be able to identify an overdose and step in to help until EMS can arrive.

Each of the participating bars will keep naloxone on hand in case of an overdose.

