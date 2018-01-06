Police identify two men killed in shooting on Saturday

(Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials said a shooting in south Wichita left two men dead Saturday. It happened around 3 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Merton.

When officers arrived, they found two 20-year-old men, identified by police as Ky E. Jones, Jr. and Jeremy R. Burdine, on the ground in front of a home. Both victims were taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. They died from their injuries.

Lt. Jeff Gilmore said an 18-year-old and another person were in the home when the two men tried to force their way in. The homeowner tried to block the door but when Jones and Burdine tried to enter, the 18-year-old fired several shots through the door, killing them.

“The homeowner attempted to barricade the door to keep the individuals out. When the two men attempted to force entry into the home, the 18-year-old male retrieved a firearm and fired multiple shots from the door striking both individuals,” said Lt. Gilmore. “There has been an ongoing disturbance and problem between the individuals.”

Police said the homeowner was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

“The homeowner was arrested on unrelated burglary charges but not reference to the shooting of these two individuals,” said Gilmore. “While processing the crime scene, we located property out of burglary that wasn’t related to this. He implicated himself being involved in the burglary.”

The investigation is ongoing and police plan to present the case to the Segwick County District Attorney’s Office.

