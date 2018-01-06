Mark Arts unveils new state-of-the-art site

Mark Arts (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of Wichitans piled into the new multi-million dollar Mark Arts site for the community unveiling of the first exhibition of its kind in Wichita.

There was plenty to see, with nine different state-of-the-art demonstration studios. Those in attendance called it a hub for creative gurus, with something for everyone — including arts, food and plenty of things to do with your hands.

Guests even walked around with checklists to make sure they didn’t miss out on any of the exhibits.

“We have three new studios here including a new culinary art studio,” explained Katy Dorrah, Mark Arts executive director. “It’s like nothing our community has ever experienced before. We can do couples nights there, cooking classes, specialty menu items for each of the holidays or even floral decoration”

Guests are encouraged to come in and enjoy the new arts campus. Classes are open to the public starting Monday.

