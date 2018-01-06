Manhattan shooter identified as KSU Research Associate

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The suspect who shot an officer during a Manhattan standoff on Friday has been identified by police.

According to an arrest report from the Riley County Police Department, 38-year-old Mark J. Harrison is being held at the Riley County Jail on a $2 million bond pursuant to a charge of attempted capital murder.

Jeff Morris, Vice President for Communications and Marketing at Kansas State University, confirmed with KSNT News that Harrison is a research associate for Mechanical & Nuclear Engineering at the university.

Morris and the university would not comment any further on the incident.

Around 12:30 Friday afternoon, Riley County Police responded to a report of a domestic situation in the 3700 block of Hawthorne Woods Circle. When officers arrived on scene, police said there was an active shooter situation.

According to Riley County Police, the first officer on scene was shot by Harrison. The officer was then taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to be okay.

Police said Harrison walked out of the house a couple hours later and was taken into custody just before 3 p.m.

No other injuries were reported and police said the situation ended peacefully.

RCPD said it has asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to lead the investigation into the shooting of the officer and the discharge of a firearm during the barricade incident.

