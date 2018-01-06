Lucky duck gets new foot

(KAIT/NBC News) A lucky duck is walking again thanks to a group of Arkansas high school students.

Patsy Smith has raised ducks for years. None of them as unique as Peg.

“We found Peg sitting on the bank and he hadn’t been hatched long,” says Smith. “Then when I picked him up I noticed his foot was gone and was in horrible condition. Evidently a turtle had bitten his foot off.”

Smith said as Peg began to grow, his injured foot became irritated.

“I began to do a lot of research and I even reached out to a company in Ontario, Canada to a rescue group in Tennessee,” she says.

That’s when students from Armorel High School’s EAST Lab found out about her dilemma and wanted to help.