Two people in critical condition after shooting in southwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Law enforcement is on the scene of a shooting in southwest Wichita.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 2:49 p.m. in the 1600 block of S. Fern. Authorities with the Wichita Police Department, Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County EMS are all on the scene.

Authorities said upon arrival, two people were found in critical condition.

KSN has a crew on the scene and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

