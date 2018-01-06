Fire caused by heat lamp destroys two building in Sedgwick Co.

Firefighters responded to a barn fire in Colwich Saturday morning. It was caused by a heat lamp that was keeping kittens warm. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

COLWICH, Kan. (KSNW) – A homeowner in Sedgwick County was trying to keep his pets nice and warm, but that courtesy caused a major fire Saturday in Sedgwick County.

The fire destroyed two buildings Saturday morning. No one was injured but the fire chief on site said these types of fires are avoidable. Colwich Fire Chief Brad Banz said these types of fires are common around this time of year.

“Especially in the rural areas where they have animals and livestock,” said Colwich Fire Chief Brad Banz.

The temperatures outside are pretty chilly, so some people often try to compensate by placing heat lamps inside of their barns to keep their animals warm, like the Sedgwick County homeowner who said he was trying to keep his daughter’s kittens nice and cozy.

“Tend to pack the straw around the heat lamp and it gets too close,” explained Chief Banz. ” That’s the heat from the heat lamp — ignites the straw.”

Chief Banz said if you are using heat lamps this winter you should make sure to use with caution. But, there is a light at the end of this fiery tunnel.

“The kitties were OK,” said Chief Banz. “As a matter of fact, we’ve seen a couple of them wander back in, looking for their home.”

