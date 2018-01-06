Film in the works on Wichita Wings soccer team

By Published:
An early rendering of the Wichita Wings logo.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been over 15 years since the Wichita Wings professional indoor soccer team played at Kansas Coliseum, but a group of Wichita-area producers and directors are bringing back the fandom in a film.

The Wings featured international soccer stars on their team, which played from 1979 to 2001 before disbanding. But, Adam Knapp, a co-director for a yet to be named film about the team says the Wings were an integral part of Wichita’s past.

“It’s such an awesome part of Wichita’s history…and I don’t want history to forget these guys because it really was, it was such ingrained in Wichita’s pop culture history and it was just such a cool time,” Knapp said.

So far, Knapp said about 20 interviews have taken place so far, including fans, players and sports writers of the time.

A fundraiser and awareness event took place at Aero Plains Brewing on Saturday night, to raise money for the filmmakers to travel to Europe to interview more former players, many of which returned home after playing.

The documentary film is co-produced by Tim O’Bryhim and Tori Deatherage and co-directed by Knapp and Kenneth Linn. They hope to release it later in 2018. Knapp joked they are open to ideas for the name.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s