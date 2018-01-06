Film in the works on Wichita Wings soccer team

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been over 15 years since the Wichita Wings professional indoor soccer team played at Kansas Coliseum, but a group of Wichita-area producers and directors are bringing back the fandom in a film.

The Wings featured international soccer stars on their team, which played from 1979 to 2001 before disbanding. But, Adam Knapp, a co-director for a yet to be named film about the team says the Wings were an integral part of Wichita’s past.

“It’s such an awesome part of Wichita’s history…and I don’t want history to forget these guys because it really was, it was such ingrained in Wichita’s pop culture history and it was just such a cool time,” Knapp said.

So far, Knapp said about 20 interviews have taken place so far, including fans, players and sports writers of the time.

A fundraiser and awareness event took place at Aero Plains Brewing on Saturday night, to raise money for the filmmakers to travel to Europe to interview more former players, many of which returned home after playing.

The documentary film is co-produced by Tim O’Bryhim and Tori Deatherage and co-directed by Knapp and Kenneth Linn. They hope to release it later in 2018. Knapp joked they are open to ideas for the name.